Police investigate discovery of bullet at Wissahickon High School in Montgomery County

Police were called Thursday to Wissahickon High School in Montgomery County to investigate the discovery of a bullet in a classroom, and in what officials said appeared to be an unrelated incident, a bullet shell casing in a student’s pocket, the principal said.

Students were dismissed early and the entire high school was searched and no weapons or other related items were found, said Lynne Blair, the principal, in a statement.

There will be additional police at the high school on Friday and next week “to ease concerns,” Blair said.

Blair also addressed the “many rumors that are being spread about students who are not involved in this situation whatsoever.”

She declined to address specific rumors, but said that “what I can do is share this factual account of what happened and assure you that there is no threat to any specific student or staff member at” Wissahickon High School.

Blair added: “Unfortunately, as we have seen in the past, social media is very quick to spread misinformation. I am sharing the correct and complete story with you here.”

Blair did not say if any action was taken against the student with the shell casing.

She opened her statement, addressed to the school’s parents, guardians, and staff, by acknowledging that “I have no doubt that you are anxiously awaiting this communication.”

Concern for school safety across the county has been heightened recently by school shootings, including one in Georgia that left two teachers and two students dead.

Threats posted on social media led to the closure on Monday of multiple schools in South Jersey. Four juveniles were arrested in connection with the threats, police said.

Blair said the bullet was found Thursday morning in a classroom.

“We immediately contacted the police and initiated a thorough investigation. Students were kept in their classroom while we spoke to and searched the belongings of every student who was in that classroom today. We did not find any weapon or any other bullets on any student,” Blair said.

“In an unrelated incident, we also discovered that another student had a shell-casing in his pocket. We then initiated a second thorough investigation, again, with police and administration working in conjunction. We are very confident that the two incidents are not related or connected,” Blair said.

She said students were dismissed early “out of an abundance of caution” and a complete search of the high school was conducted with the help of the Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department.

“We searched all lockers, classrooms, bathrooms, ceilings, and trash cans,” she said.

Blair encouraged parents and guardians “to speak with your child about the importance of reporting anything unusual or concerning to an adult. Together, we can help maintain the safe, supportive learning environment that our students deserve.”