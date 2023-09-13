The dog that helped capture Danelo Cavalcante is named Yoda

Say hello to Yoda.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois shepherd helped subdue Danelo Cavalcante during his capture in South Coventry Township this morning, a U.S Border Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

Border Patrol’s tactical unit (BORTAC) released Yoda after Cavalcante attempted to flee the BORTAC and state police officers who had encircled him in thick underbrush.

”Border Patrol agents and [Yoda] surprised Cavalcante, who surrendered without firing his weapon,” the spokesperson said.

The dog first bit Cavalcante’s scalp and then latched onto his thigh, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said, “at which time, Cavalcante submitted.”

“I think he was in pain at that point,” Clark said. “He was probably in excruciating pain.”

State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference Wednesday that police dogs play “a very important role” in safely subduing subjects. Law enforcement are trained to attack once, but not repeatedly, and will release on command.

Yoda is a member of a tactical unit from El Paso, Texas. The American Kennel Club calls the Belgian Malinois a “smart, confident, and versatile” breed that works hard and forms unbreakable bonds with humans.

Smaller and lighter than German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois are frequently sought by law enforcement agencies for K9 operations.

The breed has assisted handlers in a variety of scenarios, from U.S. military operations in Afghanistan to the details of the White House secret service.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.