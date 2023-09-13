Danelo Cavalcante was captured in Chester County after a two-week manhunt

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was caught and taken into custody Wednesday morning.

» READ MORE: Danelo Cavalcante captured: Live updates

Cavalcante had been on the run for 14 days.

“The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks,” Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Cavalcante was convicted last month of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, outside of her home in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He was sentenced to life in state prison and was awaiting transfer to a more secure, state-run correctional facility when he escaped.

He is a native Brazilian who authorities say was in the United States illegally after a warrant was issued for his arrest for murder in his native country in 2017.

Cavalcante first traveled to Puerto Rico, where he obtained a fake ID, according to evidence presented during his trial. Cavalcante settled in Chester County, where he had a sister and friends who arrived ahead of him, he later told police.

Cavalcante worked for a while in construction and other trades, prosecutors said, and rented a storage trailer that he parked at a lot in East Pikeland Township.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.