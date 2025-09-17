What we know and don’t know about the officers injured in a York County shooting

A York County shooting involving police left at least two people seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, officials have said.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. in North Codorus Township, located in south-central Pennsylvania, about 115 miles from Philadelphia. Dispatch records from the time indicate multiple officers were down in the incident, and a landing zone was set up on the 1800 block of Haar Road.

“Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in a social media post. Gov. Josh Shapiro was also reportedly heading to the scene.

Here is what we know:

How many people were hurt?

That remains unclear. Police have not yet publicly announced details about who was involved in the shooting, or how many people were impacted.

York Hospital, however, told the Associated Press that it was treating two people related to a police incident in northern York County, and that they were in serious condition Wednesday afternoon.

What steps have community leaders taken?

Spring Grove Area School District briefly issued a shelter-in-place order following the incident, but indicated that none of its schools or students were involved. In a statement, district officials said that authorities advised them to “hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed.”

The shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 4 p.m., the district said on its website.

Additionally, the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia wrote on social media that they were monitoring the incident, and advised Mexican residents in the area to follow official instructions. It was not immediately clear why the consulate was following developments.

How have officials responded?

In addition to Shapiro, state Attorney General Dave Sunday said on social media that he was traveling to the scene of the incident.

In a statement, York County Commissioners said that Pennsylvania State Police, Northern Regional Police, and other first responders were on scene. The commissioners did not announce further details in their statement.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.