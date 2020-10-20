Larue, a suspect in a violent bank robbery that occurred hours earlier in Perkasie, had nowhere to run, and put up a fight when Yates tried to handcuff him, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He pulled out the same .32-caliber pistol he had used to steal $11,000 from QNB Bank, the affidavit said, and pointed it at the trooper.