“I’d never worked an Iowa race before but I’d managed state-wide races. I was a little intimidated. The caucuses are the Superbowl of politics. So you spend a lot of time talking to people. ... I had a lot of conversations with lifelong Iowans. A big part of our thinking was that especially with the way the Clinton campaign went, not spending enough time in more rural parts of the country... going to reliable blue counties over and over, we thought it was really important strategically, but also on principle, to campaign everywhere across the state.”