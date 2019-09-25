He told crowds ranging from more than 1,000 at a university in Davenport to a few hundrd in a small park in Clinton that he’s well positioned to take on President Donald Trump. He has private sector experience, “which means I’m not a socialist,” he said. He doesn’t work in Washington, and while “Trump loves to hug the flag,” he actually served in battle. “I’m familiar with a worse sort of incoming than a tweet full of typos," he said to applause and laughter.