Buttigieg’s first campaign stop in Pennsylvania came on the heels of a strong debate performance last week and an impressive fundraising haul — he’s raised the third most of any Democrat at $51 million, including $19 million in the last quarter. A few hours before the rally, Buttigieg held a $2,800 per-ticket fundraiser at the Center City home of Eduardo Ardilles, founder of an interior design firm, and Joseph Ujobai, an executive at an investment firm. Co-hosts for the event included Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who has not endorsed Buttigieg, former Congressman Patrick Murphy, who has endorsed him, and state Rep. Brian Sims.