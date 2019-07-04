A few hundred red-and-white-clad baseball fans lined up outside the Doylestown Bookshop around dinnertime on June 6 for the chance to meet Phillies legend Pete Rose, who was selling and signing copies of his new memoir, “Play Hungry.” At the front of the line, Inquirer Photographer Steven M. Falk spotted 5-month-old Isabella Rose Wine with her parents, Rick and Tessa, from North Wales. The Phillies fans had arrived well before 5 p.m. and waited more than an hour for the doors to open. They were brimming with excitement when they finally connected with Rose and introduced him to their daughter.