“He didn’t tell me how something should be played,” said pianist Simone Dinnerstein, who studied with him for two years at Juilliard and one more privately. “Usually what would happen is, I would play the piece and then there’d be a kind of long silence while he was thinking about it. And then he would start asking questions. And I had the sense that he was just as interested in the music as I was, that he was just as curious about trying to find out how to approach the piece.”