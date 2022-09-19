A Montgomery County Christian school welcomed students back in-person Monday after pivoting to virtual instruction for a week because of an unspecified threat made by a minor.

The school — Phil-Mont Christian Academy, a pre-K through 12 school located in Springfield, Montgomery County — “closed this week as a precaution in response to security threats,” school leaders said in a letter sent to parents.

Police determined the threats, made over email by a minor not enrolled in the school, were not credible, “but confirmed our decision to take them seriously, as a precaution,” Phil-Mont leaders wrote. Authorities have “identified a person of interest,” and the investigation is ongoing.

As a result of the threat, Phil-Mont has hired a private security firm, Main Line Protection Services.

“Their security officers will add an extra layer of vigilance and bring expertise in assessing and responding to threats,” school leaders wrote. “They have a good working relationship with the local police and will coordinate with them as needed.”

No specifics about Main Line’s work will be released, but school officials said they “believe that they will be a positive presence on campus.” Besides adding security guards, Main Line has recommended installing additional cameras and improving entry and exit systems.

“Many of the specific measures recommended by the security firm were already in place in some form, but are being enhanced. This is the first time the school has dealt with a threat like this. It has helped us to think through what our preparation looks like for any issue, and helped to strengthen our weaknesses,” the letter said.

School officials said they would discuss the threat and enhanced security only with students in fourth grade and up. Discussions with younger students will be left “to the discretion of parents.”

“As much as possible, we want students to return to their normal school day and activities, including recess, athletics and clubs,” leaders wrote, adding that the addition of a private security firm has helped, and “our increased vigilance, enhanced security, and trust in the Lord give us peace of mind, and yes, a feeling of safety, as we re-focus on the educational program at Phil-Mont.”

There have been some questions about whether the threats had a racial component; the school educates a racially diverse student body.

“The answer is, no, we have seen no evidence of that. Others have wondered whether these threats are brought because of our Christian faith and practice. While we do see the hand of the Evil One in this, there is no evidence of a religious motivation to the threats,” the letter read.

School officials declined to speak about the threats, citing the ongoing investigation.

But Adarrel Omar Fisher, parent of two children who attend Phil-Mont, said he was shaken by the threats.

“Every time you turn on the news, there’s been a shooting,” said Fisher, who lives in Mount Airy. “There’s already that concern for the safety of my family and children in general, but this made it a little closer to home.”

Still, Fisher said, he sent his kids to school Monday without hesitation.

“I feel confident that the school is doing everything they can do to keep our children safe,” said Fisher, who is a pastor and personal trainer. “I pray for their safety every day, and that gives me the peace of mind that I need to let them go.”