Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday vowed he would veto legislation that extends controversial tax credit programs set to expire July 1, declaring that current law “allowed hundreds of millions of dollars to flow to insiders based on misleading, false, omitted, or fabricated information.”
“We are not just dealing with a broken system; this is a rigged system,” Murphy, a Democrat, said at a Trenton news conference. “This was designed by special interests to benefit special interests.”
Murphy’s remarks came a day after a special task force he appointed released a report that said the law and lobbying firm run by Philip Norcross helped shape the 2013 law to benefit his clients, including the insurance brokerage chaired by his brother, Democratic power broker George Norcross.
The law helped steer $1.6 billion in tax breaks to companies that moved to Camden. Norcross, the law firm Parker McCay, and several other companies have said they will ask legislative committees for a chance to tell their side of the story.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature is set to vote Thursday on legislation that would extend the programs through Jan. 31, 2020.
In addition to the task force, a state grand jury is also investigating the tax credit programs. Last month it issued a subpoena to the Economic Development Authority, which administers them.
“This is one of those moments that begs the question, whose side are you on?” Murphy said. “I remain firmly on the side of our communities, our taxpayers, our middle class, and our small businesses.”
The governor on Tuesday also reiterated his call on the Legislature to raise the marginal tax rate on income above $1 million. Lawmakers on Monday advanced a budget proposal that does not include the so-called millionaires tax. The budget must be signed into law by the end of month to avert a possible government shutdown.