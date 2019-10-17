Rhett Miller. Busy man Rhett Miller’s most recent power pop solo album is The Messenger released in 2018, and he also put out a new collection with his raucous Americana band Old ‘97s Graveyard Whistling in 2017, and a holiday album last year. He also has a podcast, Wheels Off, and a children’s poetry book, No More Poems!, and is the rare solo troubadour who’s never dull while filling up a room with just the sound of his voice and guitar. With Cliff Hillis. Wednesday at City Winery Philadelphia.