View this post on Instagram

For some reason I feel obligated to always post the dead birds (usually that migrate through) I find in center city #philadelphia. Here we have an Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea). SUPER GORGEOUS, even when dead. #rip What does it, "Blue Morpho" butterflies, and the sky have in common? Well, they all lack blue pigment! The "blue" that we actually see comes from microscopic structures that refract and reflect blue light. #physics #philly #indigobunting #bunting #dead #birdsarereptiles #deadbirds #blue #birdphotography #windowstrike #reflect #refract #light #sky #morphobutterfly #neverstopexploring #alwaysexploring #worldmigratorybirdday