A man has been arrested and charged with shooting his girlfriend and her 1-year-old daughter Thursday morning in their Southwest Philadelphia home.

Desmond Bruson, 34, who lives on the 1100 block of South 56th Street, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports and related offenses, police announced Saturday.

According to police, Bruson told officers who responded to a call about “a person with a gun” at his home at 1:51 a.m. Thursday that he had left the residence for 10 minutes and when he returned found his girlfriend unresponsive in a bedroom on the second floor bleeding from the nose.

The woman, 33, whose identity police have not disclosed, was shot twice in the back, police said, and her infant daughter once in the stomach.

The mother was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she remained Saturday in critical condition. Her child was in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police did not immediately respond to questions on Bruson’s relationship to the child.

Court records on his status and whether he has an attorney were not available Saturday.