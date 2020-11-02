Paul had intended to fight forest fires, but convinced by his wife that the dangers were too great, he instead went to work for his uncle’s concrete firm on Stella Street in Kensington, eventually taking it over. Only in 2016 did he return to the art that occupied him as a kid. Although he now lives in Bucks County, he arrives at Paul’s Cement Work by 5 in the morning. As he goes from job to job in the city, he finds ideas for paintings and takes pictures.