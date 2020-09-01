“We thought 45 minutes out-of-cell time, when we agreed to it on June 3, was a good first step — but we get reports even that is not happening,” said Su Ming Yeh, executive director of the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, which filed the lawsuit with the ACLU of Pennsylvania and others. “It’s vital to people to be able to take showers, to stay in touch with their families, and it’s much better for people’s mental health.”