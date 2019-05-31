A Philadelphia man has been charged with murdering his younger brother at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City earlier this week, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.
John A. Villante, 38, was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia without incident, authorities said.
On Tuesday, Harrah’s security responded to the 11th floor of the hotel around 3:10 p.m. for a medical emergency. Joseph Villante, 32, also of Philadelphia, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division, where he was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
An autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office found the cause of death to be multiple injuries, including blunt force injuries to the head, authorities said. The death was ruled a homicide.
John Villante was being held with the Philadelphia prison system pending extradition.
Philadelphia Police Homicide Fugitive Squad and the Philadelphia Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.