Three men entered a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Friday night and attempted to blow up an ATM after they ordered food.
Police say the group went to Golden Chinese/American takeout on the 2000 block of Stenton Avenue and ordered food about 9 p.m. Then, they placed a device in the ATM, causing it to explode, blowing out a window and knocking off shelves.
The explosion damaged the ATM, but the thieves were unable to extract the cash from the box inside.
Two of the men fled on foot, the other in a bicycle.
There was no report of injuries.