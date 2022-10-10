Philly bike thieves are determined and armed with bolt cutters, grinders, and crowbars — basically, whatever it takes to remove a bike to whatever it’s lashed to and wherever.

Bike thefts in philly, according to data from police 1,642 : The number of bicycles reported stolen in 2018, the most recent peak for thefts reported to police.

Thefts dipped during the pandemic and started to climb modestly again in 2021.

956 : The number of bike thefts reported through the beginning of September

September is the biggest month for bike thefts, and Center City and University City see the biggest rate of thefts.

It's widely assumed many bike thefts go underreported, and that the crime is fairly common in the city.

Nicole Brunet, policy director for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, says it’s possible that thefts will rise again as activity in the city returns closer to normal.

The rise of electric bikes brings a new wrinkle to thefts, Brunet said, as they might be more tempting to thieves, but also offer a wider range of security such as GPS tracking and alarm systems.

Regardless, Brunet says thieves are ever resourceful and “known to pull out power tools” to remove locks and the posts or infrastructure they are tethered to.

She recommends cyclists log their bike and its serial number on the nonprofit Bike Index for free. Registries can help owners recover their bikes by reporting thefts to a wide community. In turn, police and civilians can search the databases to match bikes they recovered or found with their owners. Project 529 operates another widely used registry and has a downloadable app.

Here are some tips from the coalition to make your bike harder to steal: