The hole in the city budget caused by the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic will be $100 million deeper than expected, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration announced Monday.
A majority of the revised projections is due to worse-than-expected declines in the realty transfer and sales taxes, Budget Director Marisa Waxman said. The administration now expects the virus will cost the city $749 million in lost tax collections during the fiscal year beginning July 1, the deadline for City Council to pass a budget.
“This just makes it harder for us to do a number of things that the people of Philadelphia have told us that they want to see,” Jim Engler, Kenney’s chief of staff, told reporters.
Engler said the administration is in talks with Council members over how to plug the hole, either through additional cuts or new tax or fee increases. The city is also lobbying the federal government for additional aid, he said.
The new belt-tightening plan will include savings from changes to the Philadelphia Police Department budget. Kenney last week said that, in light of the protests of George Floyd’s death, the administration would abandon its proposal to increase the department’s budget by $19 million for the coming year.
Some Council members have called for cuts to the department, and not just a freeze in its budget. Kenney, however, has said he hopes to avoid funding reductions that would require police officers or fire fighters to be laid off.
The administration has previously said it plans to lay off about 400 workers in other departments, a mix of part-time and full-time employees.
The $100 million revision does not mean the city will have to find that exact amount in additional cuts or tax increases. The administration’s most recent projection for next year’s budget plan included an $87 million fund balance, which is the amount of money appropriators leave unspent.
While the city is only legally required to pass a balanced budget, meaning it could leave no fund balance, government finance experts caution against leaving no cushion. The Government Finance Officers Association, for instance, recommends cities leave 17% of their project revenues unspent to provide a safety net for unexpected expenses or revenue shortfalls, both of which are possible next year given the unpredictable impact the pandemic continues to have on the economy.
Monday’s revision was the second since March, 5 when Kenney he originally proposed a $5.2 billion with no tax increases and new funding for programs including street sweeping and Community College of Philadelphia scholarships.
After the pandemic forced him to shut down all but essential businesses and government services on March 16, revenues began to plummet, and Kenney on May 1 unveiled a new $4.9 billion plan addressing the then-$649 million projected budget hole by tapping reserves; eliminating funding for some arts programs; and increasing levies such as the wage tax for suburban commuters and the portion of the real estate tax that funds the School District of Philadelphia.
After Council members objected to the proposed real estate tax hike, Kenney abandoned that plan, saying recently approved state funding for schools made the increase unnecessary.
This is a developing story and will be updated.