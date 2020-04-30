Mayor Jim Kenney wants to hike Philadelphia’s property tax rate, parking tax and wage tax rate for nonresident workers to fill an estimated $649 million budget gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised fiscal year 2021 budget that Kenney will unveil Friday also includes pausing planned reductions in the wage tax rate for city residents, as well as planned reductions in business taxes, and ending a property tax discount for taxpayers who pay their bills early. The details of the plan were outlined in a budget overview presented to City Council members Thursday and obtained by The Inquirer.
Kenney, who has previously warned that cuts to the city’s budget as a result of the coronavirus pandemic “will be painful," is also implementing a hiring freeze and salary reductions for nonunion employees, according to the presentation. Some seasonal employees will be laid off or not hired, according to a source briefed on the budget but not authorized to discuss it, and the city would not open pools this summer.
The budget proposal includes increasing the property tax rate by 3.95%, which would result in a $58 tax increase for the owner of a home assessed at $150,000. The additional revenue raised would all go to the city’s school district. Kenney last proposed a property tax hike in 2018; City Council rejected it amid outrage over assessment changes that resulted in significant tax bill increases for thousands of homeowners.
The city’s parking tax would increase from 22.5% to 27% under Kenney’s proposal, and the nonresident wage tax rate would increase from 3.4481% to 3.5019%. The wage tax rate for residents would remain at 3.8712%. For a worker who commutes into Philadelphia and makes $50,000 per year, the increase would result in about $26 in additional taxes annually.
City Council will hold a virtual meeting Friday to formally receive Kenney’s proposal, which will replace a $5.2 billion spending plan he presented in March. Council must hold hearings on the proposal and approve a budget before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
The administration’s budget proposal prioritizes public safety — with no layoffs in the fire or police departments — as well as health and education. Existing funding for Kenney’s signature pre-K and community schools programs will be maintained. A new proposal to launch a scholarship for community college students will be delayed and reduced, however.
The city’s libraries and rec centers will remain open but with reduced hours and programming.
Other revenue increases in Kenney’s budget proposal include hiking permit and license fees and a fee for commercial trash. Together, the proposed tax increases and freezes would result in nearly $50 million in added revenue in the next fiscal year.
City Council will have the power to make its own changes and adjustments to the budget before approving it. It is not clear how members will respond to proposed tax increases; Council President Darrell L. Clarke said in a virtual round table discussion with colleagues Thursday morning that the city cannot put the burden of the city’s financial losses due to the pandemic on its taxpayers.
“The first response to that issue is sticking your hands into the taxpayers’ pockets,” Clarke said. “Well guess what? the taxpayers don’t have much in their pockets.”
The measures are intended to offset a projected $649 million budget gap, based on an expected $535 million drop in revenue, $30 million in added costs to respond to the pandemic, and starting the next fiscal year with $84 million less in the city’s fund balance than previously anticipated.