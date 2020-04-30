Mayor Jim Kenney wants to hike Philadelphia’s property tax rate, parking tax and wage tax rate for nonresident workers to fill an estimated $649 million budget gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised fiscal year 2021 budget that Kenney will unveil Friday also includes pausing planned reductions in the wage tax rate for city residents, as well as planned reductions in business taxes, and ending a property tax discount for taxpayers who pay their bills early. The details of the plan were outlined in a budget overview presented to City Council members Thursday and obtained by The Inquirer.