As Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council members tried Tuesday to reach a deal on next year’s budget, and as residents implored Council to “defund the police” or reconsider some tax cuts, a small group of sign-toting activists went one step further: They rushed past security at City Hall and staged a sit-in in the mayor’s vacant office.

They didn’t last long, and no one was arrested. But they delivered their demands for increased funding for community-led anti-violence programs and eviction prevention, and for Kenney to drop his proposal to cut the wage and business taxes, to the mayor’s chief of staff.

The demonstration came as Kenney and City Council members negotiate behind closed doors over the next budget, which takes effect July 1. Council on Tuesday listened to hours of public comment, including from urbanists criticizing Majority Leader Cherelle Parker’s proposed parking tax cut and residents calling for the city to redirect money from the Philadelphia Police Department to community groups.

“Year after year after year, we’re told there’s not money for the things that our communities need,” said A’Brianna Morgan, an organizer with the progressive group Reclaim Philadelphia, which planned the protest. “The slap in the face of tax cuts is the last straw in this budget. Where are your priorities, mayor?”

Progressives are hoping outside pressure will help them gain ground in the negotiations over the $5.2 billion budget plan the mayor proposed in April. Council President Darrell L. Clarke originally scheduled for the budget to be voted on in committee on Tuesday, but Kenney and lawmakers have not yet come to agreement on the tax cut proposals, the extent to which the city funds anti-violence measures, and how much of the city’s $1.4 billion in federal stimulus aid it should use next year.

“I want to ask Reclaim to stay the course, to stand out here and hold this building accountable,” Councilmember Helen Gym said at a small rally preceding the sit-in. “The people in here may have a vote, but yours is the vote that counts outside. That voice will transform whatever happens in here.”

The event was billed in a media invitation as having the “potential for an arrestable escalation.”

Gym, who took office in 2016, was often the lone progressive voice on Council in her first term and is a seasoned practitioner of rallying outside voices to help make her case.

She was one of 13 Council members who signed a letter last weekend calling for $100 million in anti-violence funding instead of Kenney’s proposed $34 million.

Gym spokesperson Greg Windle said the Council member wasn’t aware in advance that the protesters planned a sit-in at the mayor’s office.

The protesters appeared to have rushed past security at an entrance to City Hall, which is closed to the public until next month, before occupying the waiting room of the mayor’s suite. Kenney at the time was in a meeting elsewhere in the building, spokesperson Deana Gamble said.

Jim Engler, the mayor’s chief of staff, spoke briefly with the demonstrators, saying the mayor hears their concerns and will work to advance them in budget negotiations.

“We’re fully supportive of individuals expressing their First Amendment rights and advocating for causes they support,” Engler said in a statement after the protest. “We look forward to working with Council to finalize the budget in an amicable and collaborative fashion.”

The protesters left after less than an hour when a sheriff’s deputy told them they could be charged with trespassing, according to a legal observer who accompanied the protesters.

“They were asked to leave (by a sheriff’s deputy) because they entered the building without going through the metal detectors and the building is still closed to the public,” Gamble said in a statement. “They left without incident.”

If Council follows its regular procedures, lawmakers and Kenney have until June 17 to reach an agreement before the current budget expires at the end of the month.