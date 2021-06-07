Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration and City Council members hope to reach a deal by Tuesday on Philadelphia’s budget, as they negotiate behind closed doors over how much federal stimulus funding the city should tap this year, whether to cut taxes, and how much to spend on violence prevention programs.

Council is scheduled to take up budget legislation Tuesday for a preliminary committee vote. The budget must be passed and signed by the end of the month to take effect July 1. Council’s last regular meeting is June 24.

Following weeks of public hearings in which lawmakers questioned department heads on their spending plans, administration officials are hashing out details with Council President Darrell L. Clarke, his leadership team, and other members.

On Sunday, 13 members — a veto-proof majority of the 17-member Council — sent Kenney a letter saying they want $100 million in funding for anti-violence measures in the final budget deal. That would include $15 million for community-led violence intervention programs, $45 million for “safe havens” such as playgrounds and libraries, and $15 million for jobs initiatives.

Kenney had offered $34 million for anti-violence programs in his original $5.2 billion budget proposal.

“This year threatens to be the bloodiest in our beloved city’s history. No place is safe. Not our streets, not our parks, not our schools, not our workplaces, not even our homes,” the Council members said in their letter, which was written by Kenyatta Johnson, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jamie Gauthier, and Helen Gym. “This is a generational crisis that has reached a bloody peak. Such unprecedented violence demands an unprecedented response.”

Kenney said last week that he’s open to increased funding for anti-violence programs but wants more details.

“I need to see specifically where that $100 million would go, and where that $100 million number came from,” he said in an interview. “Why is it $100 million as opposed to $50 million or $150 million?”

Clarke, who did not sign the letter, “is busy negotiating a budget agreement with the Kenney administration, and welcomes the input of all Councilmembers,” spokesperson Joe Grace said in a statement. Grace noted that Clarke and a majority of Council in April released a Violence Prevention and Opportunity agenda.

Another area of contention is how much federal aid the city should spend of the $1.4 billion it’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan. The city can spend up to $700 million of the aid next year. Kenney’s administration, however, has proposed using only $575 million and spreading the rest over the next five years as tax collections recover from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some members are pushing for the city to use as much of the aid as possible next year given the gun violence crisis and other pressing needs.

While much of the negotiations occur behind closed doors, the debate over whether the city should be cutting taxes is playing out in public. Kenney has proposed resuming small annual cuts to the wage and business taxes that were paused last year as the city scraped for every penny in the first months of the pandemic.

Councilmember Allan Domb proposed going even further, saying the city needs to drastically cut the long criticized business and wage taxes — the latter of which is the highest of any large U.S. city — to grow the economy. Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker has also proposed reducing the city’s parking tax.

But significant reductions in tax rates appear increasingly unlikely, as Council’s progressive bloc has come out against even the incremental cuts Kenney proposed. Opponents of the proposed cuts on Monday afternoon will hold a march outside City Hall.

“In the end, every budget comes out altered, and we will negotiate that and get it done,” Kenney said. “It’s really no different from any other budget, except for the specter of COVID and what we’ve been through in the past 15 months.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.