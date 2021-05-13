Authorities said a 50-year-old Philadelphia man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle Thursday morning in Cheltenham Township.

Just after 9:45 a.m., a person walking a dog called 911 to report that a man who appeared to be dead was inside a vehicle parked at the William Gottschalk Field, 150 Tookany Creek Parkway, authorities said.

Cheltenham Township police responded and later identified the man as Christian Williams of the 400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, which is near the township’s border with the city.

Williams had been shot once in the chest. He was in the driver’s seat with his seat belt on, authorities said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, authorities said.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).