Both the Kenney administration and several Council members defend the growth in spending, saying that many of the increases are simply restorations of cuts made during the recession. Fixed costs such as pensions and healthcare have also gone up in recent years, nearly $200 million between the two. Payroll has increased by more than $250 million, in part due to raises negotiated with labor unions. And Mayor Kenney has increased the city’s contribution to the school district by $122 million.