Philadelphia City Council approved a $5 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2020, an increase of $300 million from the current budget that officials said was necessary to cover spiking salary and benefits costs, as well as bolster antipoverty initiatives.

The $5.025 billion general fund budget has grown by $1 billion since Mayor Jim Kenney took office in 2016.

Related stories

Both the Kenney administration and several Council members defend the growth in spending, saying that many of the increases are simply restorations of cuts made during the recession. Fixed costs such as pensions and healthcare have also gone up in recent years, nearly $200 million between the two. Payroll has increased by more than $250 million, in part due to raises negotiated with labor unions. And Mayor Kenney has increased the city’s contribution to the school district by $122 million.

Philadelphia’s Fiscal 2020 Budget

The $5.025 billion budget passed by Council Thursday represents a 25 percent increase in spending from Mayor Michael Nutter’s last budget.

$5.03

(adopted)

Amounts are in billions.

4.80

4.40

4.14

4.02

3.92

3.92

3.89

3.83

3.79

3.74

3.65

3.61

3.48

3.43

3.39

$3.25

’04

’05

’06

’07

’08

’09

’10

’11

’12

’13

’14

’15

’16

’17

’18

’19

’20

Street

Nutter

Kenney

$5.03

(adopted)

$5 billion

4.02

3.92

4

3

2

1

0

’09

’10

’11

’12

’13

’14

’15

’16

’17

’18

’19

’20

Nutter

Kenney

SOURCE: Office of the Director of Finance
JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist

Council President Darrell Clarke, who in the first budget hearing in March was critical of the four-year surge, said last week that the spending is needed to address poverty, echoing Finance Director Rob Dubow’s initial response to him.

“We are still No. 1 in big cities as it relates to the poverty rate. The simple reality is that we need to move the needle,” Clarke said. “So some of the things we talked about and actually put in the budget will address entry-level opportunities.”

Clarke cited the LandCare Reentry Program, which provides jobs and training to people reentering the workforce after prison. That program received a $1.9 million boost in the latest iteration of the budget for fiscal year 2020, which starts July 1.

Councilman Allan Domb, a real estate mogul and Council’s fiscal hawk, said he doesn’t see any improvements despite the increase in spending over the last four years.

“We need to better address quality of life issues,” Domb said. “To increase taxes on top of that really upsets the public, and they have a reason to be upset.”

Neither the administration nor Council proposed tax-rate increases this year, but property reassessments have resulted in automatic property tax hikes for many.

Most departments saw increases in the last four years. Some of the most significant bumps were to the Police Department, which has seen a $90 million increase since the 2017 budget, and the Fire Department which has had about $76 million added to its budget over the last four years.

Just before Council members voted, Republican Councilman David Oh introduced a floor amendment that would have cut the spending plan by $160.55 million, slashing fringe benefits and indemnities.

Oh’s amendment failed and the $5 billion fiscal year 2020 budget passed 16 to 1.

Council increases to 2020 budget

Council members requested line items be added to the $4.995 billion budget Kenney proposed in March — $30 million worth in all.

In addition to the LandCare Reentry Program, run by the city’s Planning and Development Department in a partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, here are some of the other additions negotiated between Council and the Kenney administration to the budget:

  • A $2.5 million increase to the Commerce Department’s budget ($9.9 million total) for commercial corridors and neighborhood economic development partnerships.
  • In a separate line item for Commerce, $4 million was added for a partnership with PIDC to expand entrepreneurial resources for women, minorities and immigrants (for a total $7.7 million “economic stimulus.”)
  • A $1.6 million increase to the Streets Department budget (totaling $157 million) to fund emergency fixes to deteriorating retaining walls that threaten private properties, as well as money for some LED street lights and street cleaning.
  • $1 million increase to the Office of Homeless Services (total budget: $59.9 million) for the city’s two domestic violence shelters and for family homelessness prevention.
  • $1.7 million increase to the Finance Department (total budget: $100.3 million), of which $500,000 will go toward repaving small and historic streets. About $1.2 million will be distributed to community organizations, including the Mann Music Center, City Year, Avenue of the Arts, Clef Club, African American Museum, Black Writer’s Association and Phlash.

Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez said the budget was a good compromise between lawmakers’ concerns and what the administration wanted.

As for the spending increases, Sanchez said they are, in part, a result of cuts made during the recession in 2009.

“I think this budget helps us get back to the basics of providing some basic services in the neighborhood,” she said. “People want better services and we all thought poor funding is not adequate.”

The city’s budget was $3.9 billion in 2008, the year the housing bubble burst. Adjusted for inflation, that’s the equivalent of $4.65 billion in 2019. The budget approved Thursday is $375 million more than that.

Budget highlights

The fiscal year 2020 budget is part of the Kenney administration’s five-year plan which includes some larger initiatives. Those include:

  • $36 million over five years for the Philadelphia Resilience Project, the citywide emergency response program focused on combating the opioid crisis. (Those investments, however, did not seem sufficient to Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sanchez whose district is at the center of the epidemic. I think part of the challenge we have there is we still don’t have the political will to disrupt the behavior... We’re making some investments, I don’t think we have a comprehensive plan.)
  • $30 million over five years to support the “Philadelphia Roadmap to Safer Communities,” an anti-violence initiative.
  • $30 million over five years for the Police and Fire departments for 50 new officers, 1,500 body cameras, seven new fire companies, and facility and equipment upgrades.
  • The budget includes the first-ever contribution to the city’s Rainy-Day Fund, a deposit of $34.3 million to start a savings account in case of an economic downturn.

In a statement, Kenney thanked Council for their approval of a budget he says “represents the priorities of the residents of Philadelphia.”

“Whether it be increasing equity in our neighborhoods, boosting affordable housing, improved street repairs and paving, or tackling the scourges of opioids and gun violence -- this budget shows that my administration and City Council are addressing the biggest challenges facing Philadelphia,” he said.

Council also voted Thursday to increase the property-tax homestead exemption to $45,000, which would shave $70 off the typical homeowner’s tax bill.