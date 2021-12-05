Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid resigned Sunday following reports that he made anti-Semtic remarks and verbally abused department staffers.

“My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region,” Rashid said in a statement. “I also have had the opportunity to speak with leaders of the Jewish community in Philadelphia and apologize for my previous comments which were inappropriate and insensitive. I look forward to future engagement with the community going forward.”

The Inquirer reported Friday that senior department leaders and other staffers have left the office over the last year, with some blaming their departures on Rashid’s allegedly abusive behavior. Some said Rashid made anti-Semitic remarks, including describing Schindler’s List — Steven Spielberg’s award-winning movie about the Holocaust — as “Jewish propaganda.”

Rashid also published inflammatory social media posts, according to news website PhillyVoice. In one April post, he appeared to condone the shooting of police officers who are deemed racist. Another included an unverifiable quote attributed to Malcolm X that describes Jewish neighborhoods as “Jew Town.”

Rashid was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney in November 2020 and earned a $170,874 annual salary. Staff concerns about Rashid date to the beginning of his tenure, and questions about his leadership helped prompt a $505,000 audit of the department’s culture. That report described low staff morale and high turnover.

In a statement, Kenney said he accepted Rashid’s resignation Sunday in light of his inappropriate comments.

“The work of the Commerce Department is far too crucial — and it’s important that the Department stays focused on its mission of supporting Philadelphia’s business community at this critical time as we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic,” Kenney said in a statement. “The City is committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive working environment where the values of respect and dignity are upheld.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.