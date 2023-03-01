Margo Price, Shemekia Copeland, Anaïs Mitchell, and more head to Philly this week

The New Zealand band, that singer-guitarist Elizabeth Stokes named after herself, has drifted away from what they do best, on their moody, mid-tempo 2020 album d indi,e pop quartet and a powerhouse blues woman.

And here are five bonus picks: Rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie at Liacouras Center, R&B singer K. Michelle at the Keswick Theatre and country star Morgan Wade at World Cafe Live all on Friday. Mathcore trio The Fall of Troy at Underground Arts on Sunday and the ZouZou Mansour-led Philly rock band Soraia at 118 North on Thursday.

1. Margo Price

Margo Price is too much her own rebellious self to fit into the homogenizing country star making machine. Since releasing her debut Midwest Farmer’s Daughter on Jack White’s Third Man Records in 2016, the Illinois native has most productively gone her own way. No more writing drinking songs like “Hurtin’ (On The Bottle)” since giving up booze, the author of the 2022 memoir Maybe We’ll Make It continues to burnish her outlaw status. Her new album, Strays, was born of a magic mushroom songwriting session with husband Jeremy Ivey, a member of Price’s excellent, well-named band, The Price Tags. He will back her when she sings, plays guitar, and likely has a stint behind the drum kit as her “‘Till The Wheels Fall Off” tour plays the TLA. The worthy opener is Tré Burt, a superb Sacramento, Ca. singer-songwriter signed to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. $30, 8 p.m., 3/3, Theater of Living Arts, 334 South Street, tlaphilly.com

2. Anaïs Mitchell

The touring version of Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony winning Broadway musical that recasts the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, played the Academy of Music last year. Then, Mitchell headlined Underground Arts in December as a member of the folk trio Bonny Light Horseman. But this is the Vermont songwriter’s first show in Philadelphia in support of the 2022 mostly-autobiographical album, simply called Anaïs Mitchell. The show is co-presented by World Cafe Live and Penn Live Arts, but it’s at the Zellerbach Theater at the Annenberg Center. $46-$65, 8 p.m., 3/3, 3690 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org.

3. The Beths

The New Zealand band which singer-guitarist Elizabeth Stokes named after herself, had drifted away from what they do best on their moody, mid-tempo 2020 album Jump Rope Gazers. But Stokes and harmonizing bandmates Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, and Tristan Deck got back into their comfort zones on last year’s Expert In A Dying Field. The difficult-to-resist collection of infectious power pop does slow down for moments of melancholy like the dreamy “2 am,” but it’s always quick to rev back up and speed down the runway. Boston songwriter Sidney Gish opens. $25, 8 p.m., 3/3, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden, utphilly.com.

4. Os Mutantes

Along with Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and Gal Costa, Os Mutantes were key figures in tropicália, the revolutionary 1960s Brazilian music, arts, and political movement that combined traditional rhythms with psychedelia. The band’s fuzztone guitar cover of Jorge Ben’s “A Minha Menina” from their 1966 debut is perhaps the most internationally recognized hit to come out the movement. You’ll know the tune from a McDonald’s TV commercial selling Happy Meals. The band broke up in the late 1970s, reunited in the 2000s, and now is touring support of its psych-rock 2020 album Zzyzx, which features founding member Sergio Dias but not his brother Arnaldo Baptista, who’s no longer in the group. With Ghost Funk Orchestra and Grand Cannon. $29-50-$44.50, 3/3, 8 p.m., 3/4, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.

5. Shemekia Copeland

Powerhouse blues singer Shemekia Copeland kicks off her eleventh studio album Done Come Too Far with “Too Far To Be Gone,” vowing to keep up a fight that stretches back to Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Ala. in 1956. “A tiny woman you never met, put us on the road, but we ain’t there yet,” she sings as Sonny Landreth’s slide guitar underscores her determination. The album continues Copeland’s move towards addressing race and social justice (and sexual abuse, in “The Dolls Are Sleeping”) in her music that began with 2018′s America’s Child and 2020′s Uncivil War. She sings with ardor, and goofs around a bit too, going country on the novelty romance “I Fell In Love With A Honky.” $22-$39, 7 p.m., 3/6, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ArdmoreMusicHall.com.