An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was charged with drunken driving and other offenses after the car he was driving Saturday night crashed into a Northeast residence, critically injuring one of the homeowners, harming the other, and killing one of the couple’s two dogs, police said.
Officer Gregory Campbell, 27, assigned to the 14th District in Germantown, was arrested and charged with DUI, aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from the 8:20 p.m. crash.
According to police, Campbell was driving a 2014 Dodge Dart northbound on Caroline Road crossing Comly Road when he lost control of the vehicle. It went airborne and crashed into the victims’ residence on the 2800 block of Comly.
A 53-year-old female homeowner inside the residence was trapped unconscious under Campbell’s vehicle, police said. She was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was listed in critical condition Sunday.
A 45-year-old male resident of the home sustained injuries to his right arm, hand, hip, and leg, as well as his back, police said. He was hospitalized Sunday in stable condition, according to police.
The couple’s surviving dog was in the care of a veterinarian, police said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a statement calling the incident “appalling” and vowed a full investigation.
“The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing,” Outlaw said. “A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality.
“The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police Officer is appalling. Police Officers must be held to a higher standard — even while off-duty — and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place. My prayers remain with this family.”
Campbell was also taken to Jefferson-Torresdale and treated for a head cut. No disciplinary action had been taken against him as of Sunday.
The Inquirer had originally incorrectly reported that the driver was a woman.