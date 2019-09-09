The court system said in its release that if a defendant has been charged with aggravated assault for a gun crime in which a victim has been injured, prosecutors would flag the case. Those cases then would have a preliminary hearing before a Municipal Court judge who also oversees homicide proceedings. And if a case is held for trial, one of seven Common Pleas Court judges assigned to hear homicides will oversee it, said Gabe Roberts, a spokesperson for the First Judicial District.