The Philadelphia court system website resumed operations Wednesday, more than a month after a computer virus attack led to the subsequent shut down of its computer programs and websites.
While the website was mostly functional, civil-case docket searches; eJuror, an online juror system, and eFiling, used by attorneys to file pleadings, motions, and petitions, were all still inoperable. A First Judicial District spokesperson said that those services are expected to be operational soon.
The websites and computer programs linked to the city’s court system were shut down May 21 after a virus was found on a limited number of computers. The district temporarily suspended the website, employee email accounts, and the electronic filing system.
The shutdown was a precaution to safeguard other city systems, but because of it, certain operating systems and websites, including the First Judicial District’s website and the online civil docket search, were nonfunctional.
SoluStaff, a firm headquartered in Montgomery County, was hired as security, to combat the attack and has been paid about $17,000 so far. SoluStaff was awarded a $60,000 contract for more work to help the First Judicial District modernize its systems and improve security.
The shutdown had a greater impact on civil cases than criminal ones. Online criminal dockets, which are on a statewide portal system, are still accessible.
The crippled system was briefly thought to have been affected by a virus that originated in Russia, coming as other countries in the state also battled malware attacks, but officials later backed away from those assertions.