Tim Conheeney, a bike courier, waits in line at the First Judicial District's Civil Filing Center in Room 296 of Philadelphia City Hall on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He has been contacted more frequently over the past few days by law firms to file civil documents in person in City Hall given that the city court system's eFiling and other computer systems have been shut down after a virus attack on a limited number of computers prompted court and city officials to shut down certain computer systems and websites as a precaution on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.