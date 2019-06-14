More progress is being made to restore electronic access to city court systems, although the First Judicial District’s website and electronic-filing system have yet to be restored following a precautionary shutdown nearly four weeks ago, officials said Friday.
City courts’ spokesperson Gabe Roberts said he couldn’t estimate when everything would be back to normal. “We are still in a position where we don’t want to jeopardize the remediation process,” he said. “We will be releasing more information once the remediation process is complete.”
City Councilman Brian O’Neill last week introduced a resolution calling for public hearings to determine if the city and its Office of Innovation and Technology have implemented sufficient security to prevent cyberattacks and network outages that other cities have experienced. A public hearing date has not been scheduled.
Philadelphia court officials have not linked the virus attack on its computers to ransomware attacks that hit municipal computer systems in other U.S. cities including Baltimore.
But Roberts, citing security reasons, has declined to provide details about the type of virus that authorities say attacked the First Judicial District computers, prompting the May 21 precautionary shutdown of its website and certain computer programs, including the electronic-filing system used by attorneys to file pleadings, motions, and petitions.
He also has declined to name the outside cyber security firm contracted by the city courts to help restore the impacted network operations or say how much it’s being paid. The firm is working with the city courts and the Office of Innovation and Technology to get the systems “up and running safely,” Roberts said Friday.
Still, signs indicated that progress was being made:
- Electronic access to the Municipal Court claims system has been restored at the website https://fjdclaims.phila.gov. The site can be used to view complaints and judgments in Municipal Court, including for city violations and landlord-tenant judgments.
- The First Judicial District has been working with title-industry professionals to provide updated daily access to complaint information on properties.
- The Criminal Document Management System, which allows access to court filings at public computers in the Stout Center for Criminal Justice, is available.
- Employee email accounts were restored, although First Judicial District employees in City Hall still cannot access email on their work computers but must use work stations set up elsewhere.
Courtrooms have been open during the computer shutdown, and jurors still must report for duty. Although prospective jurors can’t fill out jury questionnaires online while the courts’ website is down, they can mail them in or bring them in person on their day of service. They also can call 215-683-7170 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with questions, or dial that number after 5 p.m. on the day before a scheduled date of service to learn whether they still must report.