Last October, a Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge agreed to vacate the 31-year-old conviction of Antonio Martinez, who lawyers said faced prosecutorial misconduct and a “stunning violation of his constitutional rights,” resulting in his wrongful conviction for a 1985 double homicide.
It meant Martinez, 73, was free. But it also short-circuited a parallel process underway in federal court, where U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg had scheduled a hearing for that November to question the trial prosecutor regarding the misconduct claims.
On Thursday, Goldberg, of Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, issued a memorandum decrying the maneuver by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which he noted has a “duty of candor” to the court. Goldberg said the DA’s “discretion cannot be used as a mechanism to forum shop for the quickest result without full disclosure to the federal court.”
The CIU, more active under DA Larry Krasner than any prior administration, has handled 18 exonerations, at times encountering pushback from a conservative judiciary.
Goldberg has been at odds with Krasner’s office before, most notably in denying the DA’s request to vacate the death penalty for Robert Wharton in the 1984 murder of an East Mount Airy couple, Ferne and Bradley Hart. Goldberg asked the Attorney General’s Office to weigh in, and that office is expected to advocate for capital punishment in further hearings set for next week.
In the Martinez matter, the DA’s Office argued in court filings that the end-around was not by design. Martinez’s case had been languishing for months in state court without any sign of progress, according to the lawyers, when the October court date was assigned with just a few weeks’ notice.
Goldberg appeared to stop short of saying the CIU’s actions were improper, but said it took a route that was “clearly discouraged” and “strongly disfavored.”
“While I will not impose sanctions, an admonishment of the District Attorney, as set forth in this Opinion, is appropriate,” he wrote. He said he’d require the Philadelphia DA to submit status reports going forward in similar cases, adding, “I typically do not impose requirements of this nature on counsel, but such oversight of the District Attorney is now unfortunately warranted.”
A group of 33 prominent lawyers and legal scholars submitted a brief to the court arguing that Krasner’s office, as well as Martinez’s lawyer, had acted within their duty.
“Especially with the benefit of hindsight, it is easy to see why the Court would feel aggrieved,” they wrote.
But, they argued, in rectifying a 31-year-old injustice the lawyers involved “were actually exemplifying the height of professional responsibility and repairing a miscarriage of justice.”