On Tuesday morning, after 28 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit, Theophalis “Bilaal” Wilson heard the words he had been waiting for.
“Theophalis Wilson, you are free to go,” Common Pleas Court Judge Tracy Brandeis-Roman said as extended family and friends who packed the courtroom wailed, hugged and wept.
With that, Wilson became the 12th person exonerated by District Attorney Larry Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), which in court filings offered a damning assessment of prosecutorial practices stretching back decades.
“It is time for Mr. Wilson be allowed to go home — that he go home a free man, and that he go home with an apology," CIU chief Patricia Cummings said in court. “No words can express what we put these people through. What we put Mr. Wilson through. What we put his family through.”
Brandeis-Roman ordered him released immediately, finding violations of his right to due process and effective counsel, as well as his right to any material, exculpatory evidence in his case.
Wilson’s exoneration came a month after his co-defendant, a close family friend, Christopher Williams, was cleared of the three 1989 killings in December.
Wilson, now 48 years old, was a teenager when he was accused of participating in the slayings of three young men — Otis Reynolds, and brothers Kevin and Gavin Anderson — in North Philadelphia.
“Wilson’s trial was infected by serious prosecutorial misconduct, Brady violations, a critical witness who supplied false testimony, and ineffective assistance of counsel," the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office wrote in a filing that called the case a “perfect storm” of injustice.
The filing, signed by Cummings, calls into question many more prosecutions.
“For decades and with some frequency, it appears that the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office failed to comply with its obligations in regard to Brady," Cummings wrote, referencing the U.S. Supreme Court holding in Brady v. Maryland that prosecutors must turn over material, exculpatory evidence. "Compounding that problem was a practice ... not to require [post-conviction] prosecutors to review trial file boxes or make them available to defense counsel.”
Wilson and Williams were convicted primarily on the testimony of one man, James White, who confessed to six murders. Later, he recanted, saying he’d provided false testimony in exchange for a deal he believed would allow him not only to escape the death penalty but also to be released from prison after 15 years.
White admitted his lies at a 2013 hearing in Williams’ case, at which forensics experts testified that the physical evidence discredited his narrative that the three men were shot and pushed out of a moving van at different spots in North Philadelphia. After the hearing, Williams' conviction was vacated, but the DA’s Office fought the decision for years.
Wilson only found his way back into court because of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed mandatory life without parole sentences for minors unconstitutional. Pennsylvania, home to 521 juvenile lifers, the nation’s largest such population, has nearly completed resentencing them to lesser terms. Statewide, 224 have been paroled.
Wilson, however, was denied a resentencing hearing because of his ongoing innocence claim.
But he pleaded with the legal team that took on his resentencing pro bono to stay on and help with his innocence claim — a far greater commitment.
“We didn’t know what to do. But he looked right at me and said, ‘Will you please stay on the case?’” said Kelly Bunting, a employment litigation lawyer with the firm Greenberg Traurig.
The firm got help from the nonprofit Phillips Black and, finally, a break in the case when prosecutors, who had previously denied there was additional evidence to share, handed over more than 40,000 pages of documents in February 2019.
That included never-before-revealed investigative records that pointed to different suspects, and a theory of the crime stemming from a drug war involving the three murder victims, and two violent gangs, the Jamaican Shower Posse and the Junior Black Mafia. It also revealed that a corroborating witness, David Lee, was a law-enforcement informant who had evaded prosecution in two other murders.
“Several of the violations in this case appear purposeful at worse or reckless at best,” the District Attorney’s filing noted, naming the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, David Desiderio, as well as Bridget Kirn and Alisa Shver, who fought to keep the files sealed and to preserve the conviction.
Desiderio said he stands by the conviction, and that the DA had “made up” any violations. Kirn and Shver did not respond to requests for comment.
Wilson’s lawyers pushed hard for his release from the courthouse, rather than one last bus ride in shackles back to prison. Waiting for him were exonerees Terrance Lewis, Johnny Berry and Chester Hollman, the extended family of Christopher Williams, and steadfast family and friends who had waited decades for this moment.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Kim Wilson, Theophalis’ mother, said. “I just thank God it finally happened.”
Carey King, 44, a friend since childhood, had been out until 9 p.m. the night before hunting for the clothing Wilson wanted to wear home after 28 years in a prison uniform.
“He has certain specifications. One of the things he had asked for was a black peacoat. He doesn’t understand that they’re putting out spring clothes now,” King said with a laugh. He threw in new size seven shoes, and a pair of argyle socks for fun.
While Wilson was freed, Williams remains imprisoned on a life sentence for a fourth murder — the 1989 slaying of Michael Haynesworth — of which he was convicted with a co-defendant, Troy Coulston. Both Williams and Coulston have maintained their innocence in that crime, too. The key witnesses against them? David Lee and James White.