There were ample questions about the case, a 1994 gunpoint robbery in which two young men had approached Jones and a woman who were sitting in Jones’ parked van. One held the passenger-side door closed, while the other confronted Jones in the driver’s seat and ended up shooting him. The woman survived, but proved an unreliable witness — at times naming Berry as the gunman, other times pointing to him as an accomplice and still other times saying he wasn’t there at all. In the end, Berry was convicted primarily on testimony by Lloyd, who later admitted that he was motivated by revenge because he believed Berry was a snitch.