Philadelphia Parks & Recreation is cutting hours at the city’s largest parks starting Tuesday to make way for the U.S. Department of Agriculture sharpshooters who annually kill hundreds of deer to protect park vegetation and lower vehicle collisions,.
The parks, which open at 6 a.m., will shut at 8 p.m. daily Dec.1 through March 31 to allow the sharpshooters to kill and remove the animals, as they have every year since 1999, in hopes of reducing the number of car-vs.-deer road accidents and damage to native and landscaping plants, according to park officials.
The affected parks include Fairmount Park (East and West of the Schuylkill, and in the Wissahickon Valley), along with Cobbs Creek Park in West Philadelphia, Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia, FDR Park (the Lakes) in South Philly, and Tacony Creek Park, Poquessing Creek Park and Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia.
The city is setting the curfew to help ensure residents don’t come in contact with hunters.
Some 324 deer were killed and removed last year, said Alain Joinville, the parks spokesman.
White-tailed deer were exterminated from areas of the city and the state of Pennsylvania before they were reintroduced in the early 1900s to encourage hunters. In recent years, animal sympathizers and park neighbors have periodically protested the kills and wished there were other ways of preventing the deer from damaging the natural environment and endangering drivers.
But before the city brought in professionals to shoot the animals, “the overpopulation put an enormous amount of strain on our urban forest system,” Joinville said. “They would eat significant amounts of the forest,” faster than it grew back, he added. “Since the inception of the deer management program, the forest has been able to regenerate naturally, and the damage to vegetation has reduced significantly.”
The closures include hiking and biking trails and parking areas, and prohibits hikers, bikers, horse riders and motor vehicles while the parks are shut.
Hunters have already been active this fall in three sections of the John Heinz Federal Wildlife Refuge in Southwest Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, as in most federal wildlife refuges.
Youth under age 17, members of the military, veterans and first-time hunters, who were awarded lottery permits this summer, have been conducting crossbow hunts at Heinz since last month, with more scheduled until Dec. 19.
According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report, when deer multiply to 30 or more per square mile they have a destructive effect on Pennsylvania forests. In the Heinz reserve, deer destroy all oak and maple saplings in unprotected areas, among other native species, unless their numbers are reduced by hunting.
Herds at the 1,000-acre Heinz refuge have grown to more than 200 deer, or more than four times the target limit, in year in years when there had been no recent hunt, damaging the woods. The service expects archers will kill about 25 deer there this fall, with meat to be donated to public nutrition programs.