A man wanted for an attempted homicide in Delaware County shot at police Monday evening in Southwest Philadelphia and stole an unmarked police SUV, then abandoned it in Deptford, N.J., and ran into the woods there, police said.

The confrontation with police occurred shortly before 6:45 p.m. at 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard. The man, who had been riding a motorcycle, fired shots at police and then took a blue Chevrolet Tahoe belonging to a Delaware County police department and fled.

Just after 7:40 p.m., Philadelphia police said they were notified that the vehicle had been abandoned at County House Road and Oak Avenue in Deptford and the man was believed to have run into the woods.

Two police guns were recovered from the vehicle, but tactical gear was missing, police said.

The man was believed to be armed with his own gun.

This is a developing story.