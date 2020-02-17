Gilson, who now works in the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel investigating and prosecuting complaints against lawyers, had served in the DA’s Office for more than 30 years, including 18 as a homicide prosecutor in which he handled more than 200 homicide cases. After serving in supervisory roles as chief of the Major Trials Unit and the Northeast Division, he became the first director of the office’s Conviction Review Unit. His last position was in the Insurance Fraud Unit.