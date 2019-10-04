The widow of slain Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner rallied in Center City with more than 100 officers and supporters on Friday, urging District Attorney Larry Krasner to recuse himself and his office from appeals filed by her husband’s convicted killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Standing outside Krasner’s office, Maureen Faulkner accused the district attorney of having conflicts of interest in the Abu-Jamal case, as well as “rolling over on appeals” and telling her “numerous lies and half-truths” since he took office in January 2018.
“Krasner is a liar!” some of the protesters shouted.
Before she spoke, she delivered a letter to a supervisor in the DA’s Office to give to Krasner, asking him to recuse himself from the ongoing appeal.
On Sept. 18, Faulkner, who now lives in California, asked Superior Court if she could intervene in the case. She also asked the court to remove the Philadelphia prosecutor’s office from defending the guilty verdict against Abu-Jamal and instead to appoint the state Attorney General’s Office to represent the state’s interests.
Of the alleged conflicts of interest, Faulkner wrote that Krasner’s wife, Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Lisa Rau, was once a law firm partner with David Rudovsky, who had represented Abu-Jamal in earlier appeals.
The DA’s Office, in a Tuesday filing, opposed Faulkner’s petition to intervene and disagreed with her contention that the office has a conflict of interest. Rudovsky said in a phone interview Tuesday that Rau’s prior connection with his firm did not present a conflict of interest.
In a Sept. 3 motion, Abu-Jamal lawyer Judith Ritter asked the Superior Court to send the case back to Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker so that the defense could present before Tucker what it contends is newly discovered evidence significant to Abu-Jamal’s appeal.
The DA’s Office, in a Sept. 17 filing, said it does not oppose Abu-Jamal’s motion to send the case back to Tucker.
Abu-Jamal, now 65, is serving a sentence of life in prison after having been convicted of fatally shooting Officer Faulkner, then 25, on Dec. 9, 1981.