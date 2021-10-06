The Philadelphia School District’s selective admissions system is changing fundamentally and immediately, with magnet schools moving away from a system where principals have influence to one that relies on a centralized lottery and, at some schools, favors students from historically under-represented zip codes.

The massive changes — announced by district officials Wednesday morning — are being made in the name of equity. Historically, it’s tougher for Black students and other children of color to get into the city’s magnet schools, a reality district leadership have said they are obliged to alter.

It’s sure to be a polarizing decision that some say brings needed changes to a district attempting a reckoning over issues of race, class and who gets access to resources, while others say is a wedge that will drive middle-class families out of the district and out of Philadelphia altogether.

The school selection window will open Wednesday afternoon and closes Nov. 21 for student placement for the fall of 2022.

“As a district, we have made a commitment to being an anti-racist organization,” said Sabriya Jubilee, the district’s director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, adding that “we recognize that there will be people who are uncomfortable, but we’re leaning into that discomfort, and we’re going to do what we need to do to do right by our schools.”

In the past, principals and, more recently, some school-based committees, had the final say over who got into the city’s top schools, which have historically been heavily populated by the children of well-connected city residents and children from a handful of schools in privileged neighborhoods.

Now, “school leaders will not make final decisions or manage waitlist for this process,” Darnell Deans, the district’s executive director of student enrollment and placement.

In an email to staff, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said letters of recommendations and interviews will not be required for eligibility.

Philadelphia has two kinds of criteria-based schools — top magnets like Masterman and Central, which require strong grades, good attendance and behavior marks and sometimes other qualifications, like students having taken Algebra I before 9th grade — and citywide admissions, which have some admissions standards but whose requirements are less demanding. The city’s career and technical schools, like Dobbins and Swenson, use citywide admissions, as do a number of smaller schools like Robeson and the Workshop School.

In this new process, qualified students still enter a lottery, but those from historically under-represented zip codes would have preference in five of the criteria-based schools: Central, Masterman, Academy at Palumbo, Carver High School of Engineering and Science and Parkway Center City Middle College.

Even the language around what such schools are called is changing. No longer will the district refer to its magnets as “special admits,” said Karyn Lynch, the district’s Director of Student Support Services. Instead, they will be officially called “criteria-based schools.”

“All of our schools in the school district are special,” said Lynch, adding that the district had been “conveying a message that was not accurate.”

Wednesday’s announcement is not the first time changes to the magnet-school admissions process have been attempted. In 2010, officials in the administration of then-Superintendent Arlene Ackerman floated the idea of a centralized lottery that took the admissions process out of schools’ hands and weighted diversity in admissions decisions.

That change, which drew immediate backlash, was quickly scuttled when Ackerman said she didn’t favor it. City officials at the time said they wanted to ensure magnet schools’ standards remained high.

This is a developing story and will be updated.