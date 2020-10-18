Under nearly cloudless skies they came, in Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirts and hats, T-shirts and face masks, ready to cheer on their team in person. Finally.
“They need fans. They need screaming,” said Courtney Conrad, 19, of Garnet Valley, as she prepared to enter Lincoln Financial Field with her mother Sunday morning.
“We’re gonna win,” predicted Donna Conrad, 60, who donned a Carson Wentz Jersey. “Then we’re gonna bring Foles back.”
The Conrads are among 6,000 fans allowed inside the stadium for the first time this season as Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions.
Fans said they were happy to have a little slice of normal.
“It didn’t feel like football season without us being here,” said Amanda Joseph, 25, of Forked River, N.J., a season-ticket holder.
While fans were glad to be back, they were stunned how different things felt with so few of them.
“This would have been a sea of people, mostly green, which is awesome,” said Herb Wilkins, 52, an Eagles fan from Baltimore, as he stood near the entrance to the stadium.
At the entrance, signs warned people to “maintain social distance.” Workers shouted out orders to comply. “Masks up, please,” one said, as some fans approached holding drinks with no masks.
Not everyone complied. One guy in a backward Eagles gap heckled the workers after he was warned. “Get her, get her,” he said, pointing at a woman ahead. But he pulled his mask up when he went to get in line.
Allentown native Chris Handwerk grew up on the Eagles and has continued to attend a game every year.
When he saw a chance to buy tickets for Sunday’s game on Stub Hub, he jumped at the chance. He got two tickets on the 50-yard line, 30 rows up from the visitor’s bench, $500 each. He’s taking his 14-year-old son.
“I love the Eagles,” said Handwerk, a strategist for an energy company who lives in Baltimore. “I love my son. This was money well spent.”
He doesn’t see attendance at the game as a health risk, given that it’s outdoors and everyone will be socially distanced.
“It couldn’t be safer quite honestly,” he said.