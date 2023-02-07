Quiz: Which Eagles player shares your fashion style?

When it comes to style, are you a Jalen or a Fletcher? Does your eye gravitate toward bold fashionista risks or would you rather blend into a crowd? Would you rather linen or leather?

As part of our Eagles Arcade package, we’re going to help you figure this out — in a completely non-scientific, completely meant-to-be-silly way.

Here’s our personality quiz to gauge your personal style against some of our favorite Philadelphia Eagles dressers.

As you answer the questions, keep track of if you answered mostly A’s, B’s, C’s or D’s. At the end of the quiz, we’ll help you tabulate your score.

1. How would you best describe your personal style?

A. Glam

B. Comfortable

C. Sophisticated

D. Space Cowboy

2. What shirt would you grab first on an average day?

A. Designer T-Shirt

B. Cutoff shirt

C. Linen button down

D. Denim chambray shirt

3. What’s your go-to shoe?

A. Jordan 1′s

B. Flip-flops

C. A low-top street sneaker

D. Cowboy boots

4. What magazine would you most likely subscribe to for fashion ideas?

A. GQ

B. Men’s Health

C. Esquire

D. Rolling Stone

5. You know you’re going to be photographed today. What do you wear?

A. Statement moto jacket, trousers, and elevated sneakers

B. Colorful poncho that will get everyone’s attention

C. Metallic suit and loafers

D. Dress like Elvis and show as much visible chest hair as possible

6. What kind of jewelry do you gravitate toward?

A. Chunky statement pieces, mostly silver

B. I don’t really wear jewelry

C. Layered chains, maybe a bigger medallion on one of them

D. A giant gold Snickers chain

7. What’s your favorite accessory?

A. Street-style headwear like a ball cap or trucker hat

B. A beanie or dad hat

C. A nice wristwatch

D. Aviator sunglasses

Find your final scores below:

Final Scores

If you got mostly A’s: Your fashion style is like Jalen Hurts. You gravitate toward elevated streetwear and have a keen attention to detail.

If you got mostly B’s: Your fashion style is like Jason Kelce. You prioritize comfort over the latest trends, but you still know how to have a good time.

If you got mostly C’s: Your fashion style is like Fletcher Cox. You’re up on the latest trends, but you also know that a smart-fitting suit will never go out of style — and you wear plenty of them.

If you got mostly D’s: Your fashion style is like Gardner Minshew. Clothes are another medium for self-expression and wow, you have a lot to express! You’re never scared to break the mold and go a little over the top.