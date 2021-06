A 78-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed Tuesday evening in the city’s Fairhill section, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the woman was stabbed in the back inside a property on the 2500 block of North Howard Street. She was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital.

Police said the suspect was a 40-year-old woman who was still at large Tuesday night. A weapon was recovered, police said.