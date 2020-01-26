A woman is dead and a man injured after their Audi went out of control on Kelly Drive early Sunday morning and slammed into a brick wall, Philadelphia Police said.
The accident occurred near North Ferry Road at 1:41 a.m. Police said the Audi was eastbound on Kelly Drive when it veered across the westbound lanes and then into the wall that lines the road there.
A 34-year-old female passenger died of her injuries at 3:30 a.m. at Temple University Hospital, police said. The driver, a 37-year-old male, is in stable condition at Temple, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.