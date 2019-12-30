A 40-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run accident on West Girard Avenue near 41st Street in the East Parkside neighborhood Sunday night. The man, whom police did not identify, was hit around 8:20 p.m. by the driver of a white sedan last seen heading eastbound on Girard, then southbound on 40th Street.
Police did not immediately have a description of the driver. Medics transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. Officers with the Accident Investigation Division are investigating.