A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left side of his head Sunday night while he was sitting in a truck in Powelton Village. He later died of his injuries.
Police were called at 8:41 p.m. to the scene on the 3600 block of Wallace Street. Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, less than a mile away, where he was admitted in extremely critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m., said Sgt. Eric Gripp, police spokesman.
The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of his family.
Police had no immediate arrest and did not initially recover a weapon.