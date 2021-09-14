A 1-year-old girl was administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone after she became unresponsive Monday evening reportedly at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.

The girl and her parents were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by private vehicle. The girl was then given naloxone, which is better known by the brand name Narcan, and was placed in stable condition.

Police said detectives from the Special Victims Unit were investigating and the city’s Department of Human Services was notified.

No further information was available.