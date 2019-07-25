On July 3, after the unveiling of a new mural celebrating the history of the Philadelphia Fire Department, members of the Fire Explorer Team, a youth development program, opened a Ladder 2 truck for kids to tour at the Old City Fire Station at 4th and Arch streets. Explorer members Sable Brown Fulton (left) and Ziara Rutledge-Blackston (right) were on hand to help. Here, Fulton holds Tobias Whaley, 3, for a photo taken by the child’s grandmother outside the station. The Eric Okdeh-designed mural, installed on a wall near the station, depicts the department’s 280-year history.