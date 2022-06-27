Fire trucks and police cars blocked off traffic for several blocks around Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in South Philadelphia Sunday evening while hundreds of firefighters, police officers, family and friends came to pay their respects at the viewing of Lt. Sean Williamson.

The 27-year veteran, who was last assigned to Ladder 18 in Nicetown-Tioga, was killed when a three-story building at Third Street and Indiana Avenue in Fairhill collapsed on June 18 after what fire officials described as a minor fire. Four other firefighters and a city building inspector were injured in the collapse shortly before 3:30 a.m. The building had a restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above.

The throngs of mourners and first responders spent hours in the street, where the mood was both somber and celebratory. Firefighters’ badges were covered with a strip of black tape.

A funeral Mass for the 51-year-old father of one will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 1121 Jackson St.

After the Mass, the Fire Department will conduct a funeral procession beginning at Williamson’s firehouse at 2201 W. Hunting Park Ave. It will travel east on Hunting Park and turn south on Broad Street until it reaches Stolfo Funeral Home, at Broad and Porter Streets in South Philadelphia.

Interment will be private.