“The Flower Show is a great institution here in Philadelphia, and Albert has always loved being a Philadelphian at heart,” said John B. Kelly III, who currently oversees the Grace Kelly Home in East Falls, which Prince Albert II of Monaco purchased in 2016. “When we heard the announcement of the Riviera theme, we thought it was a great opportunity to get together with PHS, since they do great work in the environmental area, Albert’s real passion.”